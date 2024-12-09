Sunny, with a chance of Great White sharks along California beaches

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Researchers are developing a forecast model for Great White Shark appearances off Padaro Beach.

Great white sharks are one of natures most feared creatures on the planet.

We all know they're in the ocean off the Santa Barbara County coast.

But did you know, some of these feared creatures are hanging out at some of the county’s most popular beach’s?

One of the most popular spots in the region for them to hang out is right off the coast between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara.

They’re swimming along the coast of Santa Clause beach.

UC Santa Barbara Researchers are using drones.

They’re also working with a shark lab in Long Beach.

They’re hoping to come up with a way where you can find out about sharks in real time.

If they can make it work at this beach, they think they can track sharks around the world.

Their goal is to create a warning system for shark activity.

They are studying Great Whites learning about their lives to forecast their movement.

The team uses drones to help spot Great Whites off the beach.

UCSB researcher Samantha Mladjov operates the drones to spot the great whites.

Once she finds a Great White, she'll lower the drone to 20 meters above the water.

Researches are zeroing in on Padaro Beach, a hot spot for the sharks, as well as beachgoers.

Due to environmental protections, Great Whites are thriving.

But they aren't interested in attacking people.

Now researchers are combining visual observations with AI to learn about shark movement.

The information gathered from the drones is combined with data gathered by underwater shark tags and sensors with the Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab.

Researchers hope to turn this into a forecast model into a shark-cast, like a weathercast.