Moorpark man Jose Meza died after crashing at the Lewis Road off-ramp following freeway chase

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – Jose Meza, 46, of Moorpark died after crashing during a high-speed chase on Highway 101 Sunday.

On Dec. 8, around 10:15 p.m., an officer with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) attempted a traffic stop on an eastbound vehicle on Pleasant Valley Road near Wood Road for vehicle code violations and potential driving under the influence stated a press release from the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The driver, later identified as 46-year-old Moorpark resident Jose Meza, did not stop and a vehicle chase began shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

A single Highway Patrol unit pursued the vehicle using its emergency lights and sirens from Pleasant Valley Road and then onto northbound Las Posas Road towards Highway 101 detailed the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, a sheriff's deputy working in Camarillo heard about the pursuit and saw the same involved vehicle moving at high speeds northbound on Las Posas Road at the intersection with Ventura Boulevard and then activated his unit's lights and sirens and joined the chase.

The pursuit continued onto southbound Highway 101 from Las Posas Road with speeds over 100 miles per hour on the freeway explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Meza attempted to exit Highway 101 at the Lewis Road off-ramp, but collided with the center guard rail and was ejected from the vehicle stated the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies and the CHP officer immediately began medical care and Meza was transported to the Los Robles Regional Medical Center where he was declared dead shortly after arrival shared the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

As the collision occurred in the jurisdiction of the CHP, investigators from that law enforcement agency are conducting the collision investigation explained the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Luke Riordan of the Camarillo Investigations Unit at 805-388-5120.