Polar Dip cancels New Year’s Day plunge over permitting hurdles

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When Julia De Angelis and Hugh Margerum saw polar plunges taking place around the globe they decided to start a Polar Dip in Santa Barbara across from the colorful Chromatic Gate on East Beach.

"It cures all of my hangover and makes me excited for the New Year," said Polar Dip co-founder Julie De Angelis.

The dip started in 2017 with just 5 people and grew to about 350 people last year when the Coast Guard showed up offshore.

"I thought they were coming to shut us down but it turned out they were there to celebrate with use they were springing their water houses it was spectacular," said Polar Dip co-founder Hugh Margerum.

But the co-founders pulled the plug on the Santa Barbara Polar Dip on New Year's Day 2025.

It's success has led to the city requiring a permit.

"I feel that the parks and rec could have given us more notice," said De Angelis.

"We feel like we should just cancel it this year and then next year move forward and make it all everything totally legit, we will raise the money," said Margerum, " We will have all the licenses in place and it will be bigger and better than ever."

Santa Barbara's Recreation Manager Rich Hanna doesn't mean to be a Grinch.

"We are happy to work with these event organizers to figure out the most simple way to bet to a permit and cheapest cost to do it we also have to make sure we can maintain our infrastructure and our resources and that is it done safely," said Hanna.

A similar issue came up when the Santa Barbara Bubble Guy stopped promoting his free practices at Shoreline Park last month.

And it has been an issue over the years when La Boheme dancers, known for being in parades, performed flash mobs and other dances around town.

"La Boheme is all about community, spreading love and joy, music and dance so that to the under-served can also be part of the arts," said La Boheme founder Teresa Kuskey.

All of them would like permitting to be easier for locals.

Organizers of the East Beach event are telling people to do a dip of their own this holiday season.

Parks and Recreation staff is committed to treating everyone equally.

They said permit prices depend on the size and complexity of events.

