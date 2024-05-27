Completed i Madonnari art fills Old Mission Santa Barbara grounds

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Some people come back day after day to watching the i madonnati images evolve.

Most of the selected artists put down their chalk on Memorial Day.

Others, including father and daughter team Phil and Portia Roberts, who are sponsored by The Berry Man had a little more work to do on a portrait of a familiar Mission face.

"Portraits are my specialty and it is a joy for me so it i a pleasure and he is such a lovable guy and everybody just 'oh my god it is Father Larry he is such a rock star here. It is just crazy."

Nearby, Jay Schwartz, who always wears a Charlie Brown T-shirt, didn't do the character-although someone did.

He told festival fans he got his inspiration from a Botticelli he saw in Florence, Italy just last week .

I Madonnari got its name from Italian Street painters known for recreating images of the Madonna.

"A lot of people have come up and noticed it is an angel in front of the steps of the Mission and it just sort of resonated with a lot of people and so it has been very positive."

The art chosen is usually in public domain or original.

Artist Cecila Linayao from San Diego says her neices inspired her creation.

"We are not all in the same city or same state so I feel like it is my love postcard to them," said Linayao.

Many artists did animals including lions, dogs and cats.

Mission neighbor Kieth Newby said he has been to almost every i Madonnari.

"I have been coming here as long as it has been going on well over 30 years and they always last well into the summer," said Newby," And I love it all the art the food the people i live close by so it is very easy to come to and I never miss it."

Newby would like to draw his i love lucy tattoo if he can get a sponsored square someday.

After seeing the art there is live music and lots to eat.

Organizers also took a moment to recognize Memorial Day.

All the money raised goes to the children's creative project to benefit arts education programs in schools.

Parents sponsored their children's squares in a designated area

They could be featured artists like those by the mission steps someday.

