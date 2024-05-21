Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Education Office recognize local teachers

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara County Education Office recognized local teachers for their efforts this year on Monday.

Below is a press release from both organizations on the achievement for the four honorees:

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA - The Santa Barbara County Education Office is proud to announce that four outstanding teachers have been honored with the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara’s Teacher Recognition Awards during the 2023-24 academic year. Continuing a tradition since 1986, this year’s awards celebrate the excellence and leadership of local teachers.

Recipients of this recognition are chosen with the assistance of the Santa Barbara County Education Office’s Teachers Network.

The 2023-24 Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, Teacher Recognition Award honorees are:

Sherri Bryan, Teacher Librarian at Santa Barbara High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Patty Jo “P.J.” Carmean, English and Newcomer English Language Arts Teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Chris Cunningham, Special Education Teacher in Hope Elementary School District

Shawna Ray, Santa Barbara Community Academy in the Santa Barbara Unified District

The four honorees were each awarded with a plaque and $1,000 check for classroom needs.

“We thank and appreciate the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara for their dedication to education and for their continued support of exemplary teachers,” said County Superintendent of Schools Susan Salcido. “The Rotary Club has a long history of building community and bringing out positive change, which aligns with the work we do in schools every day. I congratulate this year’s four honorees for their commitment to creating a positive learning environment for all students, and the many efforts they make to serve their communities well.”

Dan Herlinger, Chair, Vocational Service of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara, said the Club has been honored to recognize local teachers for the past 38 years. According to their bylaws, Rotarians pride themselves on encouraging, fostering, and recognizing professionals who serve society and help inspire positive change.

“Our awards are designed to recognize local educators who surpass expectations for exemplary vocational service,” Herlinger said.

This year’s honorees are outlined below:

Sherri Bryan, Teacher Librarian at Santa Barbara High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District

Principal Fred Razo shared: “Sherri Bryan is a librarian, who has transformed our library into a vibrant and dynamic area to be on our campus. Sherri makes everyone that enters the library feel welcome, cared for, and safe.”

Patty Jo “P.J.” Carmean, English and Newcomer English Language Arts Teacher at Santa Barbara Junior High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Principal Daniel Dupont shared: “Simply put, PJ Carmean is the kind of inspiring teacher that Hollywood makes movies about. Not only does she pour her heart and soul into her students, she is also involved in just about every committee, group, and initiative on campus. We could not run Santa Barbara Junior High without her!”

Chris Cunningham, Special Education Teacher in Hope Elementary School District

Kristin Lindquist, Hope School District’s Special Education Director shared: “Chris' approach is marked by a calm demeanor and a deep understanding of individual student needs, ensuring that he meets each student where they are at in their learning journey. Chris Cunningham's work stands as a testament to his commitment to the success and well-being of every student he serves.”

Shawna Ray, Santa Barbara Community Academy in the Santa Barbara Unified District

Principal Suzette McCormick shared: “When I watch Shawna teach, I am impressed by the connections she has with all of her students and how she uses this relational knowledge to inform her teaching. She wants her students to do the best they can, and she constantly asks herself how she can assist them in accomplishing their goals. Shawna is highly respected by her peers and an asset to the school.”

SBCEO