Habitat Home and Garden celebrates five years in the same block where the 99 cents only store closes out

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Habitat Home and Garden store is celebrating its fifth year which includes the COVID crisis and a slow down in foot traffic where it is located at 400 State Street on the corner of Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara.

The foot traffic in the block where the store is located has a mix of local residents and tourists coming up from the beach area near the State Street underpass.

The weekend warehouse-style sale as part of the anniversary, will feature savings of up to 75 percent off. The staff says many of the items are one of a kind.

Laura Eagleston says the store stocks, "dining tables, dining chairs, we have really lovely beautiful sofas they come in a lot of different styles and collections."

The store also offer home design services and a variety of options in the inventory connected to its larger warehouse at 1291 Mesa View Dr. in Arroyo Grande, which is also have a sale. Eagleston says it is "five times larger" than Santa Barbara. Recently Habitat expanded and opened in Malibu.

The anniversary event takes place Saturday and Sunday with a DJ and snacks for customers. They will also have a drawing for a $250. gift card.

On the same block, the 99 cents only store is closing down, and making its final sales. The store is not expected to be open after April 28th. Other changes in the block include the opening of Venture apparel at 428 State Street.

At Habitat Eagleston says there aren't many spots in town where you can see furniture up close, sit down and check it out closely.

"It's always exciting to meet locals," who have never been in before. "There are so many people who live in town who have not come through this part of town. I keep encouraging people to come in, even if you are not purchasing furniture at this time. We have all of these unique one of a kind vintage pieces," said Eagleston.

The building has a large door in the back for customers to load pieces into a truck.

For more information go to: Habitat Home and Garden