Man who stalked Ariana Grande sentenced to three years, eight months in state prison Friday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County District Attorney John T. Savrnoch announced Friday a three-year, eight-month state prison sentence for Aharon Zebulun Israel Brown for stalking as well as breaking into the Montecito and Los Angeles homes of pop star Ariana Grande.

Court documents from the SBC DA's Office refer to Grande as "Jane Doe" however multiple outlets, including TMZ, confirmed the victim was indeed Grande who filed a previous restraining order against Brown.

Brown pleaded guilty to various charges related to stalking Grande in Jan. after being previously arrested for his actions.

Brown stalked Grande while the restraining order was active and burglarized her Montecito home on June 26, 2022, while he also made criminal threats while wielding a knife against her and her security team on Sept. 10, 2021, in LA County, according to the SBC DA's Office.

Brown broke into Grande's Hollywood home over 92 times over seven months from Feb. to Sept. 2021 as an LA County judge granted Grande a five-year restraining order after the wielded knife incident, explained the SBC DA's Office.

Brown continuously attempted to stalk Grande in May and June of 2022 by breaking into security systems, online searches and threatening her in harmful Instagram messages while possessing 2,000 images and videos of her, detailed the SBC DA's Office.

Those encountering similar situations can visit the SBC DA's Witness Assistance Program or the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County for help.