Santa Barbara - South County

Therapy dogs provide support for passengers at Santa Barbara Airport Tuesday

By
Published 12:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Airline passengers at the Santa Barbara Airport received a welcome surprise as therapy dogs surrounded onboarders and passengers alike with their presence Tuesday.

The animals came from the Therapy Dogs of Santa Barbara Organization which has been around since 1997, helping the community in various ways including helping with children's reading.

These dogs began their journeys to the airport last Thanksgiving and their arrival has been a great boost for passengers weekly.

For more information about these animals, visit the Therapy Dogs SB website.

Caleb Nguyen

