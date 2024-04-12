Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

South Coast Cities share goals and challenges in 2024 and beyond

John Palminteri / KEYT
By
Published 12:48 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The South Coast Chamber of Commerce welcomed the leaders of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria to share their goals and challenges going forward.  

The annual meeting of the State of the City luncheon was held at the Hilton Beachfront Resort.

The chamber said it is a convergence of vision, leadership, and collaboration that is critical for the future success of our local economy and community at large. 

Speakers included Mayors and City leaders of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

Attendees heard presentations from City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, City of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and City of Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark. 

These presentations covered business growth and sustainability, economic development, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and community services.

City managers also sat in a session to talk about issues ranging from budget constraints from the state government to hiring and retention efforts.

Civic and community leaders filled the room of about of about 350 attendees.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content