South Coast Cities share goals and challenges in 2024 and beyond

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The South Coast Chamber of Commerce welcomed the leaders of Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria to share their goals and challenges going forward.

The annual meeting of the State of the City luncheon was held at the Hilton Beachfront Resort.

The chamber said it is a convergence of vision, leadership, and collaboration that is critical for the future success of our local economy and community at large.

Speakers included Mayors and City leaders of Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria.

Attendees heard presentations from City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte, City of Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse, and City of Carpinteria Mayor Al Clark.

These presentations covered business growth and sustainability, economic development, infrastructure improvements, public safety, and community services.

City managers also sat in a session to talk about issues ranging from budget constraints from the state government to hiring and retention efforts.

Civic and community leaders filled the room of about of about 350 attendees.

(More details, photos and video will be added later today)