Police arrest two people in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Santa Barbara on Saturday

today at 11:19 am
Published 11:30 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Monday, the Santa Barbara Police confirmed they have arrested two people in connection with a fatal hit-and-run on Saturday.

The two people arrested, a 34-year-old and a 26-year-old, are both residents of Santa Barbara and were brought into custody the night of the incident, Feb. 24, detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to Santa Barbara Police, the 34-year-old was arrested for felony hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license and is currently booked at Santa Barbara County Jail on a $500,000 bail.

The other man involved, a 26-year-old, was arrested for accessory to a felony and destruction of evidence and is currently booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail currently set at $20,000 explain Santa Barbara Police Department.

A third person was interviewed in relation to this case, but was later released though charges may still be recommended to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office state Santa Barbara Police Department.

There is still an active investigation into this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Edward Kasper at 805-897-3719 or email at ekasper@sbpd.com.

