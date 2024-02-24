Scooter rider struck, killed in Santa Barbara hit-and-run

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A motor scooter rider was killed after being struck by an apparent hit-and-run driver early Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department's Combined Communications Center, at approximately 2:00 a.m., they received a report of a traffic collision.

The incident involved a vehicle and a motor scooter at the intersection of East Cota Street and Santa Barbara Street.

Once at the scene, officers located the motor scooter rider lying on the road — unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were started by officers until the Santa Barbara Fire Department and paramedics arrived. But despite efforts from paramedics, the subject was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SBPD’s Traffic Section was called to investigate this incident, which remains active.

The decedent’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

At this time, the SBPD says no further information can be released.

We will update this article as more information comes in.