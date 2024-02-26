Downtown Santa Barbara changes in the works to help firefighters with access and add a drop off at the Arlington

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Some modifications are in the works for the downtown Santa Barbara promenade and a plan to make those changes is coming together, after a decision to wait until the end of the recent Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The city will review the staff report at the regular council meeting Tuesday in City Hall starting at 2 p.m. The reports are coming on a regular monthly basis to the council this year.

One of the highlights is the possible return of a shuttle transportation system on State Street. The city will be looking for operators and a city report said "staffing and workload have delayed this effort." The outreach for operators will begin by the end of next month.

The new striping for bike lanes took place in early December in the area from the 500-1200 block of State Street.

The city will also receive an update on plans to add bike lanes to the 1300 block of State Street that will include a drop off at the Arlington Theatre.

On Victoria Street, between Chapala and State St. parklets will have to be reduced in size to allow for more space for fire trucks. Already the Public Market has taken its parklet out.

The changes are not permanent and will be part of the big picture discussion and the ongoing State Street Master Planning process.

(More details, photos and video will be added here later today.)