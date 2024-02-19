Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Airport closed due to flooding Monday

Courtesy of Max Rosenberg
By
today at 5:17 pm
Published 3:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport closed Monday morning due to flooding on the airfield.

All commercial flights have been canceled, the terminal is closed, and private as well as general aviation operations are paused until further notice as of 4:08 a.m. state Santa Barbara Airport.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the Santa Barbara Airport reiterated that the entire airport remains too flooded to reopen and will update the public on the airport's status at 2 a.m.

According to Santa Barbara Airport, updates will be shared on their website and individual airlines reserve the right to inform customers at their convenience, if you need information about a specific flight, contact the airline directly.

There was no timeline given as crews work to clear the flooded areas and assess ongoing weather conditions explain Santa Barbara Airport.

Below are a list of roads currently impacted by rain near the airport detail Santa Barbara Airport:

  • Arnold Place
  • Cass Place
  • Cook Place
  • Burns Place
Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara airport
weather impacts

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content