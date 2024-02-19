Santa Barbara Airport closed due to flooding Monday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Airport closed Monday morning due to flooding on the airfield.

All commercial flights have been canceled, the terminal is closed, and private as well as general aviation operations are paused until further notice as of 4:08 a.m. state Santa Barbara Airport.

As of 4:45 p.m. on Monday, the Santa Barbara Airport reiterated that the entire airport remains too flooded to reopen and will update the public on the airport's status at 2 a.m.

According to Santa Barbara Airport, updates will be shared on their website and individual airlines reserve the right to inform customers at their convenience, if you need information about a specific flight, contact the airline directly.

There was no timeline given as crews work to clear the flooded areas and assess ongoing weather conditions explain Santa Barbara Airport.

Below are a list of roads currently impacted by rain near the airport detail Santa Barbara Airport: