Santa Barbara - South County

Sprinkler system triggered at Granada Theatre Wednesday afternoon

KEYT
By
today at 4:05 pm
Published 4:11 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the Granada Theatre Wednesday for a triggered water sprinkler system that doused the stage area.

The full extent of the damage is not yet publicly known.

The now secured water sprinkler system's alarm was triggered around 3 p.m. and the damage was largely concentrated near the stage area detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

According to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, the cleanup process has now began as an investigation led by the Fire Marshall is underway.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

