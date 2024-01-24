Police arrest man connected to at least five December burglaries in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 45-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 18 in connection with at least five downtown Santa Barbara businesses that were burglarized during a two-week period in December.

An investigation led Santa Barbara Police to identify the 45-year-old Santa Barbara man and get an arrest and search warrant issued in connection to the burglaries state Santa Barbara Police Department.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, a patrol officer tried to contact the man in the 300 block of Carrillo Street, but he fled on foot and was eventually located and arrested without further incident near an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Olive Street.

The 45-year-old was already out on bail for committing a series of burglaries as well as battery on a peace officer detail Santa Barbara Police Department.

Santa Barbara Police state that the man was booked at the Santa Barbara County jail for the five December burglaries, resisting/fleeing an officer, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of burglary tools.

His bail has been set at $250,000 after a judge-approved bail increase explain Santa Barbara Police Department.

If you believe your business might have been burglarized, contact Detective Peterson at 805-897-2327 or at bperterson@sbpd.com.