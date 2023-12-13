Montecito Water District to replace pipelines that date back to 1920s on Channel Drive
MONTECITO, Calif. – The Montecito Water District will start construction to replace nearly 100-year-old pipelines on Channel Drive.
The district provided the following press release:
Montecito Water District is one hundred years old—and so are some of its pipelines! As part of its Capital Improvements program, the District will be upgrading approximately 1/3 mile of water main that dates back to the 1920's. These projects improve water delivery reliability by helping prevent unplanned water outages and water loss experienced during main breaks. While work is planned in efficient short stretches to minimize impacts, avoiding the area of Channel Drive and Monte Cristo Lane during construction hours is advised.
Project Information
- Anticipated completion date: January 31, 2024
- Hours: Monday-Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m
- Contractor: Tierra Contracting Inc.
- Traffic Impacts: Road to remain passable, possible delays up to 5 minutes.
- No work will take place on weekends or holidays.
- Customers will be notified prior to any water shuts off.
- Questions? Please call 805.969.2271