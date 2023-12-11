Santa Barbara County Board of Education to begin appointment process for open trustee seat following passing of Board Member Maggi Daane

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Education announced it will begin the appointment process for the open trustee seat following the passing of Board Member Maggi Daane of Santa Maria.

The office provided more information in the following press release:

The Santa Barbara County Board of Education voted on Friday to begin the appointment process to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Maggi Daane, 77, a longtime, countywide youth advocate and volunteer who had served on the Board since 2016. Daane’s seat is up for reelection in 2026.

At their December 8, 2023 meeting, the Board reviewed a timeline for the appointment process and finalized an application and interview questions for qualifying candidates. The application and all further details will be available on the County Board of Education webpage on Monday, December 11, 2023. Applications are due on or before 5 pm on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Applicants must reside in Trustee Area 7 (outlined on maps posted on the Board webpage). The area contains portions of the City of Santa Maria and surrounding North County territory.

The Board must make a provisional appointment by January 24, 2024. If the Board fails to make a provisional appointment by that date, the County Superintendent must order an election to fill the vacancy.

Board President Judy Frost shared that she and Daane served on multiple non-profit boards together over many years: “I will sorely miss Maggi and will never forget her. She was a rare find. Maggi was sometimes sassy, maybe even a little brassy, but always a classy spitfire of a lady.”

Other Board members described Daane as a positive force of nature who will be remembered for her warmth and wonderful sense of humor.

County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Susan Salcido said Daane will be greatly missed for the “dynamic energy and insightful perspective” she brought to her work on the County Board of Education.

“Maggi was known for her charm and lightheartedness and was also respected as a fierce and courageous leader when it came to standing up for all children and youth in our county,” Salcido said.

As part of her role on the Board, Daane served on SBCEO’s Teacher of the Year selection committee: “Maggi’s appreciation for teachers and public education always came through so clearly. She regularly shared how much she enjoyed time spent with students and staff on campuses. We are deeply grateful for Maggi’s leadership and service as a member of the County Board of Education."

Daane resided in the Santa Maria Valley for nearly five decades. A Santa Barbara High School graduate, she was a member of the Santa Barbara High School Alumni Association. Following a 25-year career with Lockheed Martin at Vandenberg Air Force Base, she retired in January 2006 as their public relations/protocol/ethics manager.

She served as the president of the Allan Hancock College Foundation Board and was a longtime community volunteer with such organizations as the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Maria Valley Industry Education Council, the Marian Regional Medical Center, and the Women’s Fund of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Daane served as a member of the CASA Board of Directors, and Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation, and was actively involved in fundraising efforts for CALM, North County Rape Crisis and Children’s Center, Santa Maria Valley Boys and Girls Club, Santa Maria Valley YMCA, and North County Special Olympics.

Daane was recognized as a “Woman of Excellence” by the Santa Maria Valley Women’s Network and as a designated Santa Maria Valley community honoree of the Santa Barbara Foundation’s annual “Celebrate Philanthropy” event.

For questions about the appointment process, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (805) 964-4710, ext. 5216 or email Anna Freedland: afreedland@sbceo.org.

A celebration of life for Maggi Daane will be planned in the new year.