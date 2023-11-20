Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Dividends luncheon shares over $1-million with non-profits to kick off Thanksgiving week

Community dividends have been handed out by Montecito Bank & Trust
John Palminteri
Community dividends have been handed out by Montecito Bank & Trust
By
Published 11:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Montecito Bank & Trust tradition of sharing $1-million in dividends with non-profits welcomed more than 190 organizations to the special luncheon today.

The organizations came from throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties.

This is the 21st year for the event, created by the late bank founder Michael Towbes.

It will especially help during these times of financial challenges. Many non-profits are reporting lower than normal contributions due to tight budgets, inflation and a poor recovery from the pandemic.

A Michael Towbes Community Impact Dividend is also distributed as a special honor. This award is now in its fifth year, and $925,000 has been given out since its inception.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content