BE SEEN IV event will light up the night in Isla Vista

ISLA VISTA, Calif.-BE SEEN IV Bike Light Distribution always takes place after the end of Daylight Saving Time when it gets dark an hour earlier.

California Highway Patrol officers will be on hand to give out light to students and others who stop by Pardall Center tonight.

Officers say injury traffic crashes involving bicyclists and pedestrians are the number three cause of trauma seen at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The CHP has been meeting with UCSB faculty, student leaders, Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office, and the University of California Police Department to address bicycle safety concerns.

This event is an alternative to writing traffic tickets to force cycling compliance.

Santa Barbara California Highway Patrol has stocked up on 1,000 bike lights that can be easily mounted on handlebars.

Officers, students, and volunteers will also be giving out safety information, reflectors, and bicycle helmets to those in need.

Everyone is welcome to join law enforcement, Isla Vista Community Services District, UCSB student leaders, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, and community volunteers from 5:00p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 6550 Pardall Road.

A grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration helped fund the annual event.

Your News Channel will have more on the bike light giveaway tonight on the news.