Bleeding man taken into custody after short standoff with Santa Barbara Police Friday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A man was taken into custody after a standoff with Santa Barbara Police officers Friday morning.

Santa Barbara Police Department (SBPD) details that officers responded to a 911 call for an adult man with a bleeding neck near the intersection of Calle Cesar Chavez and Cabrillo Boulevard around 10:06 a.m.

According to SBPD, arriving officers discovered the bleeding and shirtless man with several razor blades who indicated to officers that he had cut himself and was confrontational with officers as they attempted to aid him.

SBPD relay that medics were staged nearby while officers attempted to talk the man into peacefully surrendering.

During the negotiations, SBPD learned that the man had a parole warrant for his arrest and eventually, officers convinced the man to peacefully surrender around 11:08 a.m. detail SBPD

The man is currently receiving medical treatment for his self-inflicted injuries relay SBPD.