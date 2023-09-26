Public Works starts road work on Las Positas Wednesday following earlier water main break
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara's Public Works Department will begin repairing the roadway in the 2400 block of Las Positas Road on Wednesday, Sep. 27 after a water main break on Monday.
Pavement repairs will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and impact area roads in the following ways:
- Calle Real will be closed at Treasure Drive
- Northbound offramp for Las Positas Road off of Highway 101 will remain open
- Calle Real will be reduced to one lane at Las Positas Road
- Las Positas Road will remain open
If you would like to report an additional roadway issue or have questions about the Las Positas repairs, you can call 805-564-5413.