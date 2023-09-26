Public Works starts road work on Las Positas Wednesday following earlier water main break

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara's Public Works Department will begin repairing the roadway in the 2400 block of Las Positas Road on Wednesday, Sep. 27 after a water main break on Monday.

Pavement repairs will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and impact area roads in the following ways:

Calle Real will be closed at Treasure Drive

Northbound offramp for Las Positas Road off of Highway 101 will remain open

Calle Real will be reduced to one lane at Las Positas Road

Las Positas Road will remain open

If you would like to report an additional roadway issue or have questions about the Las Positas repairs, you can call 805-564-5413.