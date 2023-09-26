Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Public Works starts road work on Las Positas Wednesday following earlier water main break

Joyce Roberson/KEYT
By
today at 5:08 pm
Published 5:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara's Public Works Department will begin repairing the roadway in the 2400 block of Las Positas Road on Wednesday, Sep. 27 after a water main break on Monday.

Pavement repairs will be conducted between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and impact area roads in the following ways:

  • Calle Real will be closed at Treasure Drive
  • Northbound offramp for Las Positas Road off of Highway 101 will remain open
  • Calle Real will be reduced to one lane at Las Positas Road
  • Las Positas Road will remain open

If you would like to report an additional roadway issue or have questions about the Las Positas repairs, you can call 805-564-5413.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
community
KEYT
Las Positas Road
roadway repairs
Roadway Safety
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Public Works Department
water main break

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content