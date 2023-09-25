Water main break on Las Positas snarls traffic along busy thoroughfare

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Crews spent the day repairing a water main break that left a portion of the busy intersection at Las Positas Road and Calle Real closed and the northbound off-ramp shut down.

It happened after 2:00 p.m. Sunday across from the Earl Warren Showgrounds in an area that sees a high volume of traffic on a daily basis.

The large pipe burst buckled a portion of the thoroughfare near the main intersection, shutting off water to nearby residents for hours and forcing the overpass to shutdown as well. By Sunday evening, water had been restored.

Crews spent Monday digging up several sections along Las Positas and Calle Real working to repair the pipe, then the road, forcing the offramp to remain closed for much of the day. However, at least one lane was open to traffic, for those heading towards the mountains.

The northbound Highway 101 of-ramp and northbound Calle Real at Treasure Drive will remain closed until the repaving project is complete.