Small plane makes successful emergency landing at Santa Barbara Airport with no injuries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Piper Sport airplane with a damaged front landing gear made an emergency landing at Santa Barbara Airport on Friday. The pilot was uninjured.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Friday, Santa Barbara Air Traffic Control Tower observed and reported the small fixed-wing plane crash on Runway 15R/33L and the plane came to rest with the nose of the plane down on the runway detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

According to Santa Barbara City Fire Department, firefighting resources were notified and responded, but the solo pilot was uninjured and there were no reported hazards or damage to the runway.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and the airport was able to partially re-open by 11:45 a.m. detail Santa Barbara City Fire Department.