Opera Santa Barbara offers free Youth Patron tickets for entire 30th anniversary season

SANTA BARABARA, Calif. – Opera Santa Barbara will make free tickets available to young people between the ages of eight and 18 for all performances of its 30th anniversary season.

Some of those upcoming performances include Carmen, Il trovatore, Zorro, LA DIVINA, and El gato con botas ( Puss in Boots).

“Our experience from the student matinee performances last season has shown that a live, fully staged performance with world class performers and professional orchestra in one of our city’s state-of-the-art theaters is a life-changing experience for young people”, said Artistic and General Director Kostis Protopapas. “For our 30th anniversary we would like to go one step further, and give parents the opportunity to introduce their children to the power of professional music theater without worrying about price, and to students ages 16-18 to put together a group of friends and enjoy our shows, even if their school is not coming to one of our student matinees."

Free tickets for young patrons during the 30th anniversary season are based on the following conditions:

Patrons eight to 15 must be accompanied by a paying adult

Limit two free Young Patron tickets for each paying adult. For group requests contact info@operasb.org

Patrons 16 to 18 do not have to be accompanied by paying patrons, but a two ticket per patron limit applies

All Young Patron tickets and accompanying adult tickets will be seated at the discretion of management

All Young Patron tickets and accompanying adult tickets have to be obtained in person at the box office or over the phone (Granada Theatre: 805-899-2222 or Lobero Theatre: 805-963-0761)

Unless otherwise published, Opera Santa Barbara productions are not recommended for persons under the age of eight

A limited number of free Young Patrons tickets will be available for each production

In addition to its regular performances, Opera Santa Barbara is planning to offer student matinee performances of Zorro and El gato con botas.

Interested teachers and school administrators can contact Tim Accurso at Tim@operasb.org for more information.

For a full schedule of Opera Santa Barbara performances during the 30th anniversary season visit here.