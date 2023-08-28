CAYA Restaurant’s Executive Chef joins your Morning Show ahead of Labor Day special

GOLETA, Calif. – Executive Chef Philip Stein with CAYA Restaurant joined your News Channel's Morning Team to share what they have cooked up for their Labor Day special.

CAYA Restaurant can be found inside The Leta, Goelta's chic hotel with a retro vibe that has been in the business of catering to a discerning clientele including The Who.

That Labor Day special is a $39 three-course dinner available from 5 to 9 p.m.

The first course, which you can check out ahead of Labor Day in the Morning Show segment above, is a watermelon salad with heirloom tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, cherry vinaigrette, balsamic reduction, feta cheese, and micro mint.

The second course is slow-cooked pork ribs with shaved Brussels sprout slaw, fingerling potato salad, and house-made whiskey BBQ sauce.

And that last course? The last course is a white chocolate blueberry cobbler cheesecake with raspberry coulis.

Call to make your reservations on Open Table or call CAYA directly at 805-964-1288.