Casa de La Raza partners with Foodbank of Santa Barbara County to pass out free summer meals

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The Foodbank Of Santa Barbara County launched its “Picnic in the Park” program Monday.

This program allows kids 18 and under to access healthy lunches for free.

This is the first year that “Picnic in the Park” is taking place at Casa de la Raza. It’s a new partnership with the Food Bank Of Santa Barbara County.

“La Casa has always served the underrepresented community and it's a safe space for people to come. People trust the space,” said Jacqueline Inda, who works at Casa de La Raza.

Although the program is called “Picnic in the Park,” when you come to Casa de la Raza, you get to enjoy a healthy lunch indoors.

“It's been a little bit colder than most of the year, so having a space inside definitely is a benefit for the community at large,” said Inda.

Monday’s balanced diet consisted of a sandwich with an apple, a side of carrots and a carton of milk.

“There was a couple of families with a few kids that came by so far. Today, it's our first day, but they were very grateful that we were here and appreciative and hopefully they'll be back,” said “Picnic in the Park” volunteer Monica Perez.

This program has expanded to be able to serve more than 25,000 meals at 12 different locations countywide

Visitors can stop by at any one of the 12 sites Monday to Friday throughout the summer.

For a list of locations and times visit foodbanksbc.org.

