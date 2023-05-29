Over a thousand people fill Santa Barbara Cemetery in remembrance of fallen soldiers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Memorial Day kicked off with a special outdoor ceremony hosted by the Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation.

The sounds of bagpipes, drumming, and singing filled the misty afternoon air as over a thousand people filled the Santa Barbara Cemetery to pay their respects to the fallen soldiers in U.S. history.

Veterans shared stories of their fallen heroes and local performers sang patriotic songs.

The celebration was infused with both moments of levity and moments of grief.

We spoke with veterans who shared some personal stories of tragedy they have spent years working through.

“My platoon sergeant got shot in the head. He was right behind me and he died in my arms. It's a tough one. I think about a lot of at least it was only one,” said Veteran Marine Captain Dennis Peterson.

These losses forever altered the lives of many locals like Paul Uyesaka.

“My brother, it took him 30 days to be returned to Santa Barbara. So we had as a family to endure 30 days of excruciating horror, waiting for his body to be returned back here,” said Paul Uyesaka.

Uyesaka’s brother died at just 23 years old in 1968, but he leaves behind a powerful legacy.

“I will always remember him as my bigger brother, older brother, somebody who was so special and significant in my life,” said Uyesaka.

Although the traditional flyover was cancelled due to foggy weather conditions, Uyesaka experienced what he and his daughter believe to be a divine sign from the universe.

As planes flew overhead Uyesaka’s daughter said “I feel like Uncle Bobby was there with ya.”

Memorial Day here is not just a time to remember those who lost their lives in combat, but also a time to reflect on the legacy they left behind.