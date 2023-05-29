I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival fills Mission grounds with pastel creations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Pastel works of art cover the pavement in front of the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

This year, two of the sponsored squares are dedicated to festival supporters who recently died of cancer.

They include drummer Jeff Davis and artist and activist Gloria Ligget

"Probably the most impactful thing about her is the fact that she was a grandmother to all and that, you know what?, We might have lost an elder, we gained an ancestor, " said artist Isa Saldivar.

Family and friends of Davis danced the day away to his band Mezcal Martini in front of a stage that was steps away from the art honoring his talent.

"I felt a greater responsibility do a good job and to honor Jeff," said artist Jay Schwartz.

The festival inspired by street painting of The Madonna in Italy benefits the Children's Creative Project that keeps art alive in local schools.

CCP Executive Director Kai Tepper said they have touring artists that visit schools and put on performances.

They also match funds to buy art supplies for local schools.

Tepper said the festival's children's area expanded this year.

Children had to a chance to pick up pastels and fill squares drawn on the pavement.

The Cox siblings worked together on a masterpiece before having their faces painted.

The festival may be over, but the art is there to appreciate until it fades away.

It is never too late to donate to the Children's Creative Project.

Visit ccp.sbceo.org for more information.