55-year-old Santa Barbara man dies from injury in spin-out on Highway 101 Fairview Ave on-ramp

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 55-year-old Santa Barbara man died in an early morning crash on the Fairview Avenue Highway 101 north on-ramp, according to CHP Santa Barbara.

CHP reports that the blue 1999 Ford Ranger spun out and flipped over off the side of the road while entering the freeway on-ramp at 5:15 a.m.

CHP, SBC Fire, and AMR emergency response crews were on-site. The male passenger was declared deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.