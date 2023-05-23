Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
55-year-old Santa Barbara man dies from injury in spin-out on Highway 101 Fairview Ave on-ramp

CHP Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– A 55-year-old Santa Barbara man died in an early morning crash on the Fairview Avenue Highway 101 north on-ramp, according to CHP Santa Barbara.

CHP reports that the blue 1999 Ford Ranger spun out and flipped over off the side of the road while entering the freeway on-ramp at 5:15 a.m.

CHP, SBC Fire, and AMR emergency response crews were on-site. The male passenger was declared deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld at this time.

KEYT
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

