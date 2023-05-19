Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Providence School Canon Perdido campus safe following SBPD search for campus intruder

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Providence School Santa Barbara Canon Perdido campus was under a brief lockdown after an unarmed person trespassed on campus close to 10 a.m. Friday morning.

All students were in classrooms at the time and were safe, as a faculty member escorted the person off campus, according to a statement from the school.

The school's Strategic Communications Director Eliane Rottman said the Santa Barbara Police Department suggested a precautionary lockdown as officers searched the area to confirm it was safe.

The lockdown was lifted by 11:45 a.m.

News Channel 3-12 has reached out to the Santa Barbara Police Department for additional information.

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12.

