Mental health experts give tips to those emotionally triggered by Mother’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—While many will be celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday, some may be left navigating complex emotions like grief, anxiety, anger, or sadness.



Mental health experts say holidays like Mother’s Day can be emotionally triggering for those with strained relationships, those who have lost a child or a parent, and those care-taking for a parent that is ill.



They have some tips for self-care.



“Whether you're a mother who's feeling the sadness, those emotions, or whether you're a daughter who's recently lost a mother. Take time to honor yourself and that role. So plan something that takes care of you,” said Department of Behavioral Wellness Spokesperson Suzanne Grimmesey.



“The sickness really takes a toll on families, but the best thing that I got to do is honor her and respect her and live the way that she wanted me to,” said Santa Barbara Response Network Co-founder Anthony Rodriguez.



Mental health experts recommend planning ahead, reaching out to loved ones for support, and expressing gratitude to mother figures.



They say motherhood comes in all forms including pet parents, adoptive parents, teachers, and mentors, and they emphasize it’s important to hold space for those navigating this holiday.