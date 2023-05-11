Isla Vista Youth Projects announces name change continuing the 50 year organization’s legacy

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Isla Vista Youth Projects changed its organization name to LEAP at an unveiling event Wednesday featuring students from the IVYP's pre-K program to celebrate the new logo.

The non-profit said "the new name LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. / Aprender. Participar. Abogar. Colaborar. was chosen through a two-year community engagement and input process".

“I am so proud of IVYP’s history and our roots in Isla Vista,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of IVYP/LEAP. “We are thrilled to launch our new identity, which honors our decades of services and reflects how we have come to serve the broader community to mitigate the effects of poverty, racism, and trauma for children and families on the Central Coast.”

LEAP will continue to provide services to the community from trauma-informed child care to family support with more to come.