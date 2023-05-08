Business is blooming at Florabundance ahead of Mother’s Day

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Business is booming and blooming right now inside the Florabundance work space in Carpinteria, ahead of Mother's Day weekend.

Bongaerts holds a bouquet of fuchsia lilies (Stefanie Roberts/KEYT)

The local grower is known coast to coast for its fresh cut flowers, wreaths, garlands, bouquets and all things floral. It is one of the largest suppliers in the floral Industry.

Your NewsChannel team stopped by the wholesale flower business late Monday morning and found fresh supplies of sweet peas, colorful roses, lilies and other fragrant flowers in stock.

Throughout the busy week, employees will ship out approximately 900 boxes of Florabundance arrangements. 75 percent of those are sent out of state.

Employees at Florabundance trimming and boxing flowers for Mother's Day

"We have variety, everything under the sun," said Joost Bongaerts, Owner and President of Florabundance. "But go to a local florist. Make sure you go to supermarkets to buy flowers for mom. They deserve it! It's moms weekend and do pamper her, buy her champagne, take her out for dinner if you can or make special meal at home."

Bongaerts said resorts, hotels, florists and designers nationwide make up the bulk of Florabundance's clients. He added that the winter rains helped the blooms -- meaning, there are plenty of beautiful floral choices this year to help celebrate mothers this holiday weekend.

He is also a huge supporter of That Flower Feeling campaign, through Cal Flowers, and its promotion of 'self care made easy.'

You can see more beautiful floral images by following @florabundanceinc on Instagram.

For more from Beth, follow her on Twitter below: