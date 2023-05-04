Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 4:14 pm

Parklet inspections begin just before fees are collected

Parklet inspections are underway in Santa Barbara
John Palminteri
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The highly debated parklet fee issue is done, for now, in Santa Barbara. Up next will be the billing.

First the city says it needs to go over the applicants. Downtown Plaza and Parking Manager Sarah Clark says they have 37 businesses that have filled out the paperwork.

Each will be inspected to see if they meet design guidelines. If everything looks good an financial agreement will be presented and signed.

The fee of $2 a square foot was just approved by the city council after looking at a range from zero to about $5 a square foot.

There are still some businesses that haven't complied with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) rules, and while some have corrected the problems, others can appeal their case to the city council later this month.

The State Street businesses that have not met the design guidelines or who have not been approved by the end of the month will receive a notice to take their parklets down.

(More details, video and photos will be added here later this month)

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

