Florabundance celebrates 30 years in business with Petals of Appreciation on Saturday

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Be sure to stop and smell the flowers while out and about this weekend — it’s good for your mental health!

To drive that message home, Florabundance is celebrating 30 years in business as a floral wholesaler with a special, day-long event -- Petals of Appreciation -- set up throughout local communities for the public to enjoy.

At least a half dozen of the company’s customers, who are floral designers, are taking part in Saturday's floral extravaganza.

You’ll find exquisite installations in Santa Barbara, Montecito, Carpinteria and, Summerland. Check the above brochure for locations.

A team was busy Friday assembling gorgeous arrangements of all styles at the bus stop in front of Porch in Summerland.

As Joost Bongaerts, owner of Florabundance, puts it: "Self-care made easy." It's one of his personal slogans.

Florabundance is a driving force behind the statewide 'That Flower Feeling' campaign, helping boost mental health.