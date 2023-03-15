59-year-old Santa Barbara man identified as Mar. 9 deceased diver on San Miguel Island
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Coroner's Bureau has identified the diver who died on Mar. 9 at San Miguel Island as 59-year-old Richard Toledo.
The cause and manner of the Santa Barbara man's death are still pending, but Santa Barbara Sheriff's don't believe foul play was involved.
