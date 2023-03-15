Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 3:38 pm

59-year-old Santa Barbara man identified as Mar. 9 deceased diver on San Miguel Island

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara Coroner's Bureau has identified the diver who died on Mar. 9 at San Miguel Island as 59-year-old Richard Toledo.

The cause and manner of the Santa Barbara man's death are still pending, but Santa Barbara Sheriff's don't believe foul play was involved.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
diver fatality
KEYT
san miguel island
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

Drew Ascione

Drew is the Assignment Editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Drew, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content