UCSB Professor highlights importance of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” amidst Oscar nominations

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has received 5 Oscar nominations for costume design, visual effects, original song, supporting actress, and makeup and hairstyling.

UCSB Professor Gerardo Aldana, who lended their expertise as a cultural consultant for the film, shared how this film transcends what an Oscar worthy should look like, shedding light on important themes involving communities of color within the context of a superhero film.

We talked to Professor Aldana about various themes including the very real concept of communities of color being pitted against each other, what it means to be an outsider, and representation in cinema.