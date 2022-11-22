SBC Fire issues Turkey Fryer safety dangers and tips ahead of Thanksgiving
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire Department reminds residents of the dangers of using a Turkey Fryer ahead of Thanksgiving issuing safety tips for those choosing to use one this holiday season.
SBC Fire does not recommend the use of a Turkey Fryer this Thanksgiving as they are the most common cause of residential fires, but if one must be used here are basic safety tips to follow:
- Turkey fryers should always be used outdoors at a safe distance from buildings and any other flammable materials.
- During cooking, hot oil can splash on your hands or face resulting in burn injuries.
- Never use turkey fryers in a garage or on a wooden deck.
- Make sure the fryers are used on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.
- Never leave the fryer unattended. Most units do not have thermostat controls. As a result, the oil will continually heat until it catches fire.
- Never let children or pets near the fryer, even if it is not in use. The oil inside the cooking pot can remain dangerously hot hours after use.
- To avoid oil spillover, do not overfill the fryer.
- Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching pot or lid handles. If possible, wear safety goggles, long sleeve shirt, long pants, and closed shoes to protect you from oil splatter.
- Make sure the turkey is completely thawed and be careful with marinades. Oil and water do not mix, and water causes oil to spill over, causing a fire or even an explosion hazard.
- The National Turkey Federation (NTF) recommends thawing the turkey in the refrigerator approximately 24 hours for every five pounds in weight.
- Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water to extinguish a grease fire. If the fire is manageable, use your all-purpose fire extinguisher. If the fire increases, immediately call the fire department for help.