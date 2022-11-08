Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Published 2:35 pm

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Deputies responded to investigate a report of a female teenage gunshot victim in a local hospital. The minor will recover as sheriff's begin to look into the incident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's urges anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805)681-4150 or the anonymous line at (805)681-4171.

KEYT
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County Sheriff
shooting
shooting investigation

Drew Ascione

Skip to content