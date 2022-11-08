Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s investigate shooting involving teenage victim

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office investigate Monday shooting that left a teenager with moderate injuries in the 5500 block of Carpinteria Avenue.

Deputies responded to investigate a report of a female teenage gunshot victim in a local hospital. The minor will recover as sheriff's begin to look into the incident.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's urges anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division by calling (805)681-4150 or the anonymous line at (805)681-4171.