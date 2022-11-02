Cottage Health doctors seeing spike in RSV pediatric cases

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Cottage Health in Santa Barbara confirmed to News Channel that lab test results show a definitive jump in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus or RSV among children and infants.

"Right now, numbers are skyrocketing," said Dr. Christophe Le Renard, M.D., the Chief Medical Information Officer at Cottage Health.

He said numbers are skewed because in some cases, parents do not bring their children in to be tested, especially if symptoms aren't severe. However, Le Renard said as of this week, the hospital is seeing numbers go up quite a bit.

"Last week of the tested, 42 were positive up from 21 the week before. Nine the week before that."

RSV affects mostly young infants, especially those who are premature or have chronic lung issues or asthma. The elderly are also vulnerable. Severity can range from mild to life-threatening.

"Typically, RSV goes deep into the bronchioles (smaller airways) and does damage and causes lots of mucus. There's no treatment to kill off the virus," said Le Renard.

In extreme cases oxygen, ventilators or IV fluids are used to support babies with RSV. Le Renard said in older children, sometimes steroid treatments can be more effective.

Scientists have been working for decades to develop a vaccine for RSV. Drugmaker Pfizer says its vaccine in the works could be available next year.