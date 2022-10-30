Santa Barbara County Fire Department reports one suffers major injury from motorcycle accident Saturday night
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– One transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with major injury after their motorcycle crashed on Highway 135 near Graciosa Road around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.
The adult male was stabilized by SBC firefighters on the scene then was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.
The cause, identity, and other specific detail remain unknown at this time.