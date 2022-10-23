Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Museum of Art hosts 33rd annual Day of the Dead exhibit

Santa Barbara Museum of Art

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is hosting a Day of the Dead exhibit.

This annual tradition is in its 33rd year. This is a Mexican tradition which honors the dead.

The Museum of Art will feature a display of altars that students and community members have assembled honoring their loved ones.

Some students like Santa Barbara Youth Poet Laureate Madeline Miller have created interactive altar displays.

Miller’s display honors the Earth and the lives that have been lost due to climate change.

This event is free to the public and will take place Sunday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

