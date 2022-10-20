Skip to Content
Comedian Andy Dick arrested in Santa Barbara for felony residential burglary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Santa Barbara on the evening of Oct. 13 for burglarizing a vacant home that was under construction, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Conejo Road in Santa Barbara around 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 for reports of an unauthorized person on the property of a vacant home that was under construction, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told News Channel 3-12.

Officers responded and found that there was "probable cause to detain" Dick for roaming around the vacant property, Ragsdale said adding that he was arrested for felony residential burglary.

Dick was booked at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was still in custody as of Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

