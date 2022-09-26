Hillside hosts garden party fundraiser to benefit residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Hillside, a local non-profit, hosted a garden party fundraiser on Sunday afternoon to benefit the facility's 59 residents living with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to the organization.

"This event is more 'friend-raiser' than fundraiser," said Norris Goss, longtime Hillside Board member. "Too many people are unaware what a wonderful place Hillside is and the difference it makes in residents’ lives."

The event, called "Hillside Today & Tomorrow: A Fall Garden Party," took place at the Alpha Resource Center in the Serenity Garden.

The money raised will help the residents that live at Hillside on Veronica Springs Rd in Santa Barbara.

For more information, visit: hillsidesb.org.