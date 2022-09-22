Santa Barbara church raised $10,000 for Santa Barbara Unified teachers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A local Santa Barbara church launched an "Adopt-a-Teacher" fundraiser to aid Santa Barbara Unified School District teachers and ended up nearly doubling its fundraising goal.

Mission City, a small local church, set out to raise $5,500 through its new fundraiser and ended with a grand total of $10,000.

All of the money made will go to teachers in the Santa Barbara Unified School District so that they can buy all the school supplies necessary for their students.

The small church meets at the Carrillo Recreation Center every Sunday and aims at helping the Santa Barbara community.