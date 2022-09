GOLETA, Calif.- The Foodbank Sharehouse Festival has arrived and is free to attend.

It features food samples, cooking demonstrations, and samples by Chef Patton Knox and his team at Barbareño and hands-on activities led by Foodbank partner A to Z Cooking School.

Volunteers will be packing “Care Bags” to distribute to local homeless residents, as well.

For more information visit FoodbankSBC.org