New Lego Building Competition to take place during Solvang Danish Days

SOLVANG, Calif. – Just weeks ahead of Solvang Danish Days, a three-day event that is back after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, organizers announced a new Lego Building Competition.

Three pro lego builders – which organizers said are some of the best in California – were invited to participate in the competition on Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18 of Danish Days.

The builders will create their best take on three of Hans Christian Andersen's beloved fairy tales, according to Danish Days organizers. Competitors will construct their masterpieces in tents specifically placed in downtown Solvang starting on Saturday at 10 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., and then again at 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Judging will take place at 1 p.m., and the winner will be announced during the Solvang Danish Days closing ceremony in Solvang Park at 2:30 p.m.

Included in the roster of pro-builders is the winner of the inaugural Solvang Lego Building Competition that took place in April, Chris Wight. Wight will be building something with the theme of "The Emperor's New Clothes" in Solvang Park.

Bryan Firks, a filmmaker and Southern California-based builder known for his appearance on season 2 of the Fox competition series "Lego Masters," will be building the "Little Mermaid" fountain on the northwest corner of Mission Drive and Alisal Road.

Lastly, Tiffeney Villarreal, third place winner in Solvang's April Lego building competition, will be constructing something under the theme of "The Princess and the Pea" next to Mortensen's Danish Bakery.

The public is welcome to watch the competition free of charge.

The Solvang Danish Days weekend will take place from Sept. 16 through Sept. 18. Click here for more information.