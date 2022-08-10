Pacific Pride Foundation’s annual Santa Barbara Pride Festival to return after three-year COVID-19 hiatus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Pacific Pride Foundation's annual Pride Festival in Santa Barbara returns at the end of August following a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival, which takes place at Chase Palm Park from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, is back with a 'Pride at the Beach' theme.

"The Pacific Pride Festival celebrates the beauty, art, and creativity LGBTQ+ individuals bring to the world," event organizers said. "This year’s Pride will focus on access, inclusion and belonging, ensuring all members of our community can participate fully in Pride."

This year's entertainment includes local drag queens and dance groups. CeCe Peniston, best known for her hit single "Finally," will headline the festival.

"We are really centering (the event on) access, inclusion, and belonging," said Executive Director Kristin Flickinger. "So what that looks like is a lot of community organizations in the space, co-creating a really exciting block party for the LGBTQ community."

The festival will be free to the public.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out with the celebrations, and you can sign up to volunteer by clicking here.