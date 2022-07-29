Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 10:46 am

Vista Del Mar Union School District announces new superintendent

Lompoc Unified School District

GAVIOTA, Calif. – Vista Del Mar Union School District in Gaviota has announced that former Lompoc Unified School District Deputy Superintendent Bree Valla will serve as its new superintendent.

“I am grateful for all that Lompoc has taught me during my tenure. I am proud of what I have been able to accomplish with Lompoc and cannot wait to be part of the Vista team,” Valla said.

Valla worked for Lompoc Unified for the past 22 years, receiving numerous awards over the course of her time there.

She was a state finalist for the Association of California School Administrators Human Resources Administrator of the Year and Regional Human Resources Administrator of the Year and also won the Latino Legacy, Lompoc Chamber Of Commerce Community Support, and Women in Leadership awards.

"She has been the epitome of a leader and has always put kids first," said Doug Sorum, Assistant Superintendent of Business Services. "She leaves very big shoes to fill.”

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
santa barbara county
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content