Santa Barbara Police investigate shooting on Westside, no known injuries

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Santa Barbara's Westside on Wednesday afternoon, but there were no known injuries reported at the time.

The "firearm incident" occurred on the 1200 block of San Pascual Street near Bohnett Park, according to police Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale.

There were three shots fired, a witness told News Channel 3-12.

Ragsdale said that it appears the shooting was an isolated incident, and that there was no immediate threat to the public.

There were no victims with reported injuries as of 3:30 p.m., Ragsdale told News Channel 3-12.

The police department is still developing leads to determine potential suspects or persons of interest.

